All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Atlanta41.800
Washington41.800
Connecticut21.6671
Chicago22.500
Indiana24.333
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas41.800
Phoenix22.500
Dallas22.500
Los Angeles23.4002
Seattle23.4002
Minnesota14.2003

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 101, Indiana 79

Connecticut 92, New York 65

Washington 84, Dallas 68

Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74

Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 74, Chicago 71

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you