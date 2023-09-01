All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York287.800
x-Connecticut2511.694
Atlanta1719.47211½
Washington1719.47211½
Chicago1521.41713½
Indiana1124.31417

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas316.838
Dallas1916.54311
Minnesota1719.47213½
Los Angeles1521.41715½
Seattle1125.30619½
Phoenix927.25021½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74

Seattle 72, Los Angeles 61

Las Vegas 84, Washington 75

Friday's Games

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New York at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you