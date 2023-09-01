All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|28
|7
|.800
|—
|x-Connecticut
|25
|11
|.694
|3½
|Atlanta
|17
|19
|.472
|11½
|Washington
|17
|19
|.472
|11½
|Chicago
|15
|21
|.417
|13½
|Indiana
|11
|24
|.314
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|31
|6
|.838
|—
|Dallas
|19
|16
|.543
|11
|Minnesota
|17
|19
|.472
|13½
|Los Angeles
|15
|21
|.417
|15½
|Seattle
|11
|25
|.306
|19½
|Phoenix
|9
|27
|.250
|21½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Connecticut 84, Phoenix 74
Seattle 72, Los Angeles 61
Las Vegas 84, Washington 75
Friday's Games
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at New York, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
