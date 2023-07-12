All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York144.778
Connecticut155.750
Atlanta118.579
Washington118.579
Chicago812.4007
Indiana515.25010

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas182.900
Dallas119.5507
Minnesota911.4509
Los Angeles712.36810½
Phoenix415.21113½
Seattle416.20014

Tuesday's Games

Washington 93, Seattle 86

Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 72

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 84, Chicago 72

New York 95, Indiana 87, OT

Dallas 107, Minnesota 67

Atlanta 85, Seattle 75

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you