All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Atlanta
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|2
|.900
|—
|Dallas
|11
|9
|.550
|7
|Minnesota
|9
|11
|.450
|9
|Los Angeles
|7
|12
|.368
|10½
|Phoenix
|4
|15
|.211
|13½
|Seattle
|4
|16
|.200
|14
Tuesday's Games
Washington 93, Seattle 86
Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 72
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 84, Chicago 72
New York 95, Indiana 87, OT
Dallas 107, Minnesota 67
Atlanta 85, Seattle 75
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
Team Wilson vs Team Stewart, 8:30 p.m., Paradise, Nev.
