All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut125.706
Chicago115.688½
Washington117.611
Atlanta88.500
New York610.375
Indiana513.278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle106.6253
Dallas89.471
Los Angeles59.3577
Phoenix611.353
Minnesota413.235

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you