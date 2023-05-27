All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut31.750
New York21.667½
Chicago21.667½
Washington22.5001
Atlanta11.5001
Indiana02.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas201.000
Dallas201.000
Los Angeles11.5001
Phoenix12.333
Seattle02.0002
Minnesota03.000

Friday's Games

Washington 71, Chicago 69

Dallas 95, Seattle 91

Saturday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 65

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you