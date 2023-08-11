All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York236.793
Connecticut218.7242
Atlanta1514.5178
Washington1315.464
Chicago1217.41411
Indiana822.26715½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas253.893
Dallas1514.51710½
Minnesota1416.46712
Los Angeles1118.37914½
Phoenix920.31016½
Seattle821.27617½

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday's Games

Indiana 91, Minnesota 73

Seattle 68, Atlanta 67

Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84

Friday's Games

New York 89, Chicago 73

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

