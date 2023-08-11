All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|8
|.724
|2
|Atlanta
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Washington
|13
|15
|.464
|9½
|Chicago
|12
|17
|.414
|11
|Indiana
|8
|22
|.267
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|25
|3
|.893
|—
|Dallas
|15
|14
|.517
|10½
|Minnesota
|14
|16
|.467
|12
|Los Angeles
|11
|18
|.379
|14½
|Phoenix
|9
|20
|.310
|16½
|Seattle
|8
|21
|.276
|17½
x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday's Games
Indiana 91, Minnesota 73
Seattle 68, Atlanta 67
Phoenix 90, Connecticut 84
Friday's Games
New York 89, Chicago 73
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
