All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago94.692½
Washington106.6251
Atlanta76.538
New York59.3575
Indiana412.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas112.846
Seattle85.6153
Dallas67.4625
Los Angeles58.3856
Phoenix59.357
Minnesota311.214

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

