EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago259.735
x-Connecticut2311.6762
x-Washington2014.5885
Atlanta1420.41211
New York1420.41211
Indiana529.14720

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2410.706
x-Seattle2113.6183
x-Dallas1717.5007
Minnesota1420.41210
Phoenix1420.41210
Los Angeles1321.38211

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Las Vegas 97, Atlanta 90

Connecticut 97, Los Angeles 71

Wednesday's Games

New York 91, Dallas 73

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

