All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Washington
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Seattle
|11
|6
|.647
|2½
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|5
|Los Angeles
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|Phoenix
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|Minnesota
|5
|13
|.278
|9
Thursday's Games
Dallas 94, Indiana 68
Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88
Seattle 85, Washington 71
Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59
Friday's Games
New York 89, Atlanta 77
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
