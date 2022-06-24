All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago125.706
Connecticut126.667½
Washington119.550
Atlanta89.4714
New York810.444
Indiana514.2638

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle116.647
Dallas99.5005
Los Angeles610.3757
Phoenix612.3338
Minnesota513.2789

Thursday's Games

Dallas 94, Indiana 68

Minnesota 100, Phoenix 88

Seattle 85, Washington 71

Chicago 82, Los Angeles 59

Friday's Games

New York 89, Atlanta 77

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you