All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|27
|7
|.794
|—
|x-Connecticut
|23
|11
|.676
|4
|Atlanta
|16
|18
|.471
|11
|Washington
|16
|18
|.471
|11
|Chicago
|13
|21
|.382
|14
|Indiana
|10
|24
|.294
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|30
|5
|.857
|—
|Dallas
|18
|16
|.529
|11½
|Minnesota
|17
|18
|.486
|13
|Los Angeles
|15
|18
|.455
|14
|Seattle
|10
|24
|.294
|19½
|Phoenix
|9
|24
|.273
|20
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Washington 78, Las Vegas 62
New York 111, Minnesota 76
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
