All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York277.794
x-Connecticut2311.6764
Atlanta1618.47111
Washington1618.47111
Chicago1321.38214
Indiana1024.29417

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas305.857
Dallas1816.52911½
Minnesota1718.48613
Los Angeles1518.45514
Seattle1024.29419½
Phoenix924.27320

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Washington 78, Las Vegas 62

New York 111, Minnesota 76

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

