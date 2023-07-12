All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Washington
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|18
|2
|.900
|—
|Dallas
|10
|9
|.526
|7½
|Minnesota
|9
|10
|.474
|8½
|Los Angeles
|7
|12
|.368
|10½
|Seattle
|4
|15
|.211
|13½
|Phoenix
|4
|15
|.211
|13½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 93, Seattle 86
Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 72
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
