All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York134.765
Connecticut145.737
Washington118.5793
Atlanta108.556
Chicago811.4216
Indiana514.2639

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas182.900
Dallas109.526
Minnesota910.474
Los Angeles712.36810½
Seattle415.21113½
Phoenix415.21113½

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington 93, Seattle 86

Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 72

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

