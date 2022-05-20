All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Atlanta41.800
Washington41.800
Connecticut21.6671
Chicago22.500
Indiana24.333
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas51.833
Dallas32.600
Phoenix23.400
Los Angeles23.400
Seattle23.400
Minnesota15.1674

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 74, Chicago 71

Thursday's Games

Dallas 94, Phoenix 84

Las Vegas 93, Minnesota 87

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

