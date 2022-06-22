All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago115.688
Connecticut126.667
Washington118.579
Atlanta88.5003
New York710.412
Indiana513.2787

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle106.6253
Dallas89.471
Los Angeles69.400
Phoenix611.353
Minnesota413.235

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 80, Dallas 75

Chicago 104, Las Vegas 95

Minnesota 84, Phoenix 71

Los Angeles 84, Washington 82

Wednesday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 77

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

