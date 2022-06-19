All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut124.750
Chicago104.7141
Washington107.588
Atlanta78.467
New York610.3756
Indiana413.235

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas122.857
Seattle106.6253
Dallas78.467
Los Angeles58.385
Phoenix610.3757
Minnesota312.200

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Seattle 81, New York 72

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

