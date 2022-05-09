All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
Saturday's Games
New York 81, Connecticut 79
Atlanta 66, Dallas 59
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77
Washington 78, Minnesota 66
Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.