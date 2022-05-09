All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington201.000
Atlanta101.000½
New York101.000½
Chicago01.000
Indiana02.0002
Connecticut01.000

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Los Angeles201.000
Las Vegas201.000
Seattle11.5001
Minnesota02.0002
Phoenix01.000
Dallas01.000

Saturday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 79

Atlanta 66, Dallas 59

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77

Washington 78, Minnesota 66

Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

