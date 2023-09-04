All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|30
|7
|.811
|—
|x-Connecticut
|25
|12
|.676
|5
|Atlanta
|17
|20
|.459
|13
|Washington
|17
|20
|.459
|13
|Chicago
|15
|22
|.405
|15
|Indiana
|12
|25
|.324
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|32
|6
|.842
|—
|x-Dallas
|20
|17
|.541
|11½
|x-Minnesota
|19
|19
|.500
|13
|Los Angeles
|16
|21
|.432
|15½
|Seattle
|11
|26
|.297
|20½
|Phoenix
|9
|28
|.243
|22½
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
New York 86, Chicago 69
Indiana 97, Dallas 84, OT
Minnesota 86, Phoenix 73
Los Angeles 72, Washington 64
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
