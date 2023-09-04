All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York307.811
x-Connecticut2512.6765
Atlanta1720.45913
Washington1720.45913
Chicago1522.40515
Indiana1225.32418

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas326.842
x-Dallas2017.54111½
x-Minnesota1919.50013
Los Angeles1621.43215½
Seattle1126.29720½
Phoenix928.24322½

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

New York 86, Chicago 69

Indiana 97, Dallas 84, OT

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 73

Los Angeles 72, Washington 64

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you