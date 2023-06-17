All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Washington
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Indiana
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Dallas
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Minnesota
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Seattle
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
|Phoenix
|2
|7
|.222
|6½
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 92, Connecticut 88, OT
Indiana 92, Chicago 90
Las Vegas 96, Seattle 63
Friday's Games
Washington 88, Phoenix 69
Minnesota 77, Los Angeles 72
Saturday's Games
Seattle at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 12 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.