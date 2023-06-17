All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut83.727
New York63.6671
Washington64.600
Chicago56.4553
Atlanta45.4443
Indiana46.400

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas91.900
Los Angeles55.5004
Dallas55.5004
Minnesota37.3006
Seattle27.222
Phoenix27.222

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 92, Connecticut 88, OT

Indiana 92, Chicago 90

Las Vegas 96, Seattle 63

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Phoenix 69

Minnesota 77, Los Angeles 72

Saturday's Games

Seattle at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

