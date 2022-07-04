All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Washington
|13
|10
|.565
|3½
|Atlanta
|10
|11
|.476
|5½
|New York
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Indiana
|5
|17
|.227
|11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Seattle
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Los Angeles
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|6
|Phoenix
|9
|13
|.409
|6½
|Minnesota
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 74, Washington 72, OT
Atlanta 90, Seattle 76
Los Angeles 84, New York 74
Minnesota 102, Las Vegas 71
Monday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
