EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago155.750
Connecticut147.667
Washington1310.565
Atlanta1011.476
New York812.4007
Indiana517.22711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas156.714
Seattle138.6192
Los Angeles911.450
Dallas912.4296
Phoenix913.409
Minnesota715.318

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 74, Washington 72, OT

Atlanta 90, Seattle 76

Los Angeles 84, New York 74

Minnesota 102, Las Vegas 71

Monday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

