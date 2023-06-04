All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut61.857
New York42.667
Chicago43.5712
Washington33.500
Atlanta23.4003
Indiana13.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas501.000
Los Angeles32.6002
Dallas33.500
Phoenix13.250
Minnesota16.1435
Seattle04.000

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 80, Washington 78

Los Angeles 92, Seattle 85

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 80, Dallas 74

Chicago 86, New York 82

Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

