All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Chicago
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|2
|.600
|2
|Dallas
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Phoenix
|1
|3
|.250
|3½
|Minnesota
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Seattle
|0
|4
|.000
|4½
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 80, Washington 78
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 85
Sunday's Games
Connecticut 80, Dallas 74
Chicago 86, New York 82
Las Vegas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
