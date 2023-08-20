All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|25
|7
|.781
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|10
|.677
|3½
|Atlanta
|16
|16
|.500
|9
|Washington
|15
|16
|.484
|9½
|Chicago
|12
|19
|.387
|12½
|Indiana
|8
|24
|.250
|17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|28
|4
|.875
|—
|Dallas
|17
|14
|.548
|10½
|Minnesota
|15
|16
|.484
|12½
|Los Angeles
|13
|18
|.419
|14½
|Seattle
|9
|22
|.290
|18½
|Phoenix
|9
|22
|.290
|18½
x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday's Games
Los Angeles 78, Las Vegas 72
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
