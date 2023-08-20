All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York257.781
Connecticut2110.677
Atlanta1616.5009
Washington1516.484
Chicago1219.38712½
Indiana824.25017

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas284.875
Dallas1714.54810½
Minnesota1516.48412½
Los Angeles1318.41914½
Seattle922.29018½
Phoenix922.29018½

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 78, Las Vegas 72

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

