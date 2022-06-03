All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington73.700
Connecticut73.700
Atlanta63.667½
Chicago53.6251
Indiana39.2505
New York27.222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas92.818
Seattle53.625
Dallas54.5563
Los Angeles56.4554
Phoenix27.2226
Minnesota28.200

Wednesday's Games

New York 87, Indiana 74

Atlanta 84, Minnesota 76

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you