All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut113.786
New York83.727
Washington84.6672
Atlanta57.4175
Chicago58.385
Indiana58.385

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas121.923
Los Angeles67.4626
Dallas67.4626
Seattle49.3088
Minnesota49.3088
Phoenix210.167

Saturday's Games

Seattle 97, Phoenix 74

Las Vegas 101, Indiana 88

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

