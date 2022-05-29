All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut62.750
Washington63.667½
Atlanta43.571
Chicago43.571
Indiana37.3004
New York16.143

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas81.889
Dallas53.625
Seattle43.5713
Los Angeles36.3335
Phoenix25.2865
Minnesota26.250

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 83, Chicago 76

Connecticut 79, Washington 71

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

