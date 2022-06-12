All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago84.6671
Washington95.6431
Atlanta76.538
New York58.385
Indiana312.200

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas112.846
Seattle75.583
Dallas66.500
Los Angeles58.3856
Phoenix48.333
Minnesota310.2318

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 72

Sunday's Games

Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

