EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago125.706
Connecticut126.667½
Washington129.5712
Atlanta89.4714
New York810.444
Indiana514.2638

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas134.765
Seattle117.611
Dallas910.4745
Los Angeles710.4126
Phoenix712.3687
Minnesota513.278

Saturday's Games

Phoenix 83, Dallas 72

Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77

Washington 87, Las Vegas 86, OT

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

