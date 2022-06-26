All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Connecticut
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Washington
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Atlanta
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Phoenix
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
Saturday's Games
Phoenix 83, Dallas 72
Los Angeles 85, Seattle 77
Washington 87, Las Vegas 86, OT
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
