EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago196.760
Connecticut179.654
Washington1611.5934
Atlanta1214.462
New York916.36010
Indiana523.17915½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas188.692
Seattle178.680½
Los Angeles1114.440
Dallas1114.440
Phoenix1116.407
Minnesota1017.370

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 82, New York 63

Atlanta 92, Las Vegas 76

Los Angeles 86, Indiana 79

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Thursday's Games

New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

