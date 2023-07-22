All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York155.750
Connecticut166.727
Atlanta129.571
Washington1110.524
Chicago813.381
Indiana615.286

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas202.909
Dallas129.571
Minnesota1012.45510
Los Angeles714.33312½
Phoenix615.28613½
Seattle417.19015½

Friday's Games

New York 96, Washington 87

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you