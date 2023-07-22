All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Washington
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Chicago
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|20
|2
|.909
|—
|Dallas
|12
|9
|.571
|7½
|Minnesota
|10
|12
|.455
|10
|Los Angeles
|7
|14
|.333
|12½
|Phoenix
|6
|15
|.286
|13½
|Seattle
|4
|17
|.190
|15½
Friday's Games
New York 96, Washington 87
Saturday's Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
