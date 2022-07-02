All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|New York
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Indiana
|5
|17
|.227
|10½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Phoenix
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Dallas
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Los Angeles
|8
|11
|.421
|6½
|Minnesota
|6
|15
|.286
|9½
Friday's Games
Las Vegas 91, Minnesota 85
Los Angeles 97, Dallas 89
Seattle 73, Indiana 57
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
