All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Chicago2510.714
x-Connecticut2411.6861
x-Washington2114.6004
New York1520.42910
Atlanta1421.40011
Indiana530.14320

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas2510.714
x-Seattle2213.6293
x-Dallas1718.4868
Phoenix1520.42910
Minnesota1421.40011
Los Angeles1322.37112

x-clinched playoff spot

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

