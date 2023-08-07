All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York226.786
Connecticut207.741
Atlanta1513.5367
Washington1314.481
Chicago1215.444
Indiana721.25015

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas243.889
Dallas1513.536
Minnesota1315.46411½
Los Angeles1018.35714½
Seattle720.25917
Phoenix720.25917

x-clinched playoff spot

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 82, Indiana 73

Los Angeles 91, Washington 83

Chicago 104, Dallas 96

New York 99, Las Vegas 61

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you