All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|6
|.786
|—
|Connecticut
|20
|7
|.741
|1½
|Atlanta
|15
|13
|.536
|7
|Washington
|13
|14
|.481
|8½
|Chicago
|12
|15
|.444
|9½
|Indiana
|7
|21
|.250
|15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|3
|.889
|—
|Dallas
|15
|13
|.536
|9½
|Minnesota
|13
|15
|.464
|11½
|Los Angeles
|10
|18
|.357
|14½
|Seattle
|7
|20
|.259
|17
|Phoenix
|7
|20
|.259
|17
x-clinched playoff spot
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 82, Indiana 73
Los Angeles 91, Washington 83
Chicago 104, Dallas 96
New York 99, Las Vegas 61
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Connecticut at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
