EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago186.750
Connecticut168.6672
Washington1511.5774
Atlanta1014.4178
New York915.3759
Indiana521.19214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas177.708
Seattle168.6671
Dallas1113.4586
Phoenix1115.4237
Los Angeles1014.4177
Minnesota1016.3858

Friday's Games

Minnesota 87, Indiana 77

Connecticut 93, Atlanta 68

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

