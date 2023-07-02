All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|½
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Washington
|9
|6
|.600
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|Indiana
|5
|10
|.333
|6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|15
|1
|.938
|—
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|7½
|Los Angeles
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|Minnesota
|7
|9
|.438
|8
|Seattle
|4
|11
|.267
|10½
|Phoenix
|3
|12
|.200
|11½
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas 102, Connecticut 84
Minnesota 86, Phoenix 76
Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
