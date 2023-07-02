All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York104.714½
Connecticut125.706
Washington96.6002
Chicago79.438
Atlanta68.429
Indiana510.3336

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas151.938
Dallas78.467
Los Angeles79.4388
Minnesota79.4388
Seattle411.26710½
Phoenix312.20011½

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas 102, Connecticut 84

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 76

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

