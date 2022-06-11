All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Chicago
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Washington
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Atlanta
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|New York
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Indiana
|3
|12
|.200
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Dallas
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Los Angeles
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Phoenix
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|10
|.231
|7½
Friday's Games
New York 97, Indiana 83
Chicago 83, Connecticut 79
Washington 76, Minnesota 59
Seattle 89, Dallas 88
Phoenix 90, Atlanta 88
Saturday's Games
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at New York, 2 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
