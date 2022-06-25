All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago125.706
Connecticut126.667½
Washington119.550
Atlanta89.4714
New York810.444
Indiana514.2638

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas133.813
Seattle116.647
Dallas99.5005
Los Angeles610.3757
Phoenix612.3338
Minnesota513.2789

Friday's Games

New York 89, Atlanta 77

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

