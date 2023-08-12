All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-New York236.793
Connecticut218.7242
Atlanta1514.5178
Washington1316.44810
Chicago1217.41411
Indiana822.26715½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas263.897
Dallas1514.51711
Minnesota1416.46712½
Los Angeles1118.37915
Phoenix920.31017
Seattle821.27618

x-clinched playoff spot

Friday's Games

New York 89, Chicago 73

Las Vegas 113, Washington 89

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (2023 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

