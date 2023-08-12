All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|23
|6
|.793
|—
|Connecticut
|21
|8
|.724
|2
|Atlanta
|15
|14
|.517
|8
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|10
|Chicago
|12
|17
|.414
|11
|Indiana
|8
|22
|.267
|15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|26
|3
|.897
|—
|Dallas
|15
|14
|.517
|11
|Minnesota
|14
|16
|.467
|12½
|Los Angeles
|11
|18
|.379
|15
|Phoenix
|9
|20
|.310
|17
|Seattle
|8
|21
|.276
|18
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
New York 89, Chicago 73
Las Vegas 113, Washington 89
Saturday's Games
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. (2023 Commissioner's Cup Final)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.