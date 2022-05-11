All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington301.000
Atlanta201.000½
Chicago11.500
New York11.500
Indiana12.3332
Connecticut01.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Los Angeles21.667
Las Vegas21.667
Seattle11.500½
Minnesota03.0002
Phoenix01.0001
Dallas01.0001

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 82, Minnesota 76

Washington 89, Las Vegas 76

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 77, Los Angeles 75

Chicago 83, New York 50

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

