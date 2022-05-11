All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Indiana
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Connecticut
|0
|1
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Tuesday's Games
Indiana 82, Minnesota 76
Washington 89, Las Vegas 76
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 77, Los Angeles 75
Chicago 83, New York 50
Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
Friday's Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
