EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago155.750
Connecticut148.6362
Washington1310.565
Atlanta1011.476
New York812.4007
Indiana518.21711½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas156.714
Seattle148.636
Los Angeles1011.4765
Dallas1012.455
Phoenix914.3917
Minnesota715.318

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 95, Indiana 73

Dallas 82, Connecticut 71

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

