All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Connecticut
|24
|11
|.686
|1
|x-Washington
|21
|14
|.600
|4
|New York
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Atlanta
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Indiana
|5
|30
|.143
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|x-Seattle
|22
|13
|.629
|3
|x-Dallas
|17
|18
|.486
|8
|Phoenix
|15
|20
|.429
|10
|Minnesota
|14
|21
|.400
|11
|Los Angeles
|13
|22
|.371
|12
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday's Games
Washington 82, Indiana 70
New York 80, Atlanta 70
Seattle 96, Minnesota 69
Phoenix 86, Dallas 74
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
