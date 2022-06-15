All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut114.733
Chicago94.6921
Washington106.625
Atlanta77.500
New York59.357
Indiana413.2358

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas122.857
Seattle95.6433
Dallas68.4296
Phoenix69.400
Los Angeles58.385
Minnesota312.200

Tuesday's Games

Washington 83, Phoenix 65

Seattle 81, Minnesota 79

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas 92, Dallas 84

Phoenix 93, Indiana 80

Connecticut 105, Atlanta 92

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

