EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago155.750
Connecticut137.6502
Washington139.5913
Atlanta911.4506
New York811.421
Indiana517.22711

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas155.750
Seattle137.6502
Dallas912.429
Los Angeles811.421
Phoenix913.4097
Minnesota615.286

Saturday's Games

Chicago 91, Phoenix 75

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

New York at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

