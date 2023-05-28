All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut31.750
New York21.667½
Chicago21.667½
Washington22.5001
Atlanta11.5001
Indiana02.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas301.000
Dallas201.000½
Phoenix12.3332
Los Angeles12.3332
Seattle02.000
Minnesota03.0003

Saturday's Games

New York 81, Connecticut 65

Las Vegas 93, Los Angeles 65

Sunday's Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you