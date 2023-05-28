All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Indiana
|0
|2
|.000
|2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Phoenix
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Los Angeles
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|.000
|3
Saturday's Games
New York 81, Connecticut 65
Las Vegas 93, Los Angeles 65
Sunday's Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.