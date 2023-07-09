All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|5
|.722
|½
|Washington
|10
|7
|.588
|3
|Atlanta
|9
|8
|.529
|4
|Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|16
|2
|.889
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|9
|.500
|7
|Dallas
|9
|9
|.500
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Seattle
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|Phoenix
|3
|14
|.176
|12½
Saturday's Games
New York 80, Seattle 76
Sunday's Games
Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
