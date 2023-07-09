All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York134.765
Connecticut135.722½
Washington107.5883
Atlanta98.5294
Chicago810.444
Indiana513.278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas162.889
Minnesota99.5007
Dallas99.5007
Los Angeles711.3899
Seattle414.22212
Phoenix314.17612½

Saturday's Games

New York 80, Seattle 76

Sunday's Games

Washington at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

