EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Connecticut83.727
New York63.6671
Washington64.600
Chicago56.4553
Atlanta45.4443
Indiana46.400

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas91.900
Los Angeles55.5004
Dallas56.455
Seattle37.3006
Minnesota37.3006
Phoenix27.222

Friday's Games

Washington 88, Phoenix 69

Minnesota 77, Los Angeles 72

Saturday's Games

Seattle 109, Dallas 103

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at New York, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

