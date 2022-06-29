All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|7
|.650
|1½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2½
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5½
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Phoenix
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|9
Tuesday's Games
Washington 92, Atlanta 74
Minnesota 92, Dallas 64
Wednesday's Games
Chicago 91, Connecticut 83
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.