All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago145.737
Connecticut137.650
Washington139.591
New York810.444
Atlanta811.4216
Indiana515.250

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas144.778
Seattle117.6113
Dallas911.4506
Phoenix812.4007
Los Angeles711.3897
Minnesota614.3009

Tuesday's Games

Washington 92, Atlanta 74

Minnesota 92, Dallas 64

Wednesday's Games

Chicago 91, Connecticut 83

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Chicago, 1 p.m.

