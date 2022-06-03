All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Washington73.700
Connecticut73.700
Atlanta63.667½
Chicago53.6251
Indiana39.2505
New York27.222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas92.818
Seattle53.625
Dallas54.5563
Los Angeles56.4554
Phoenix27.2226
Minnesota28.200

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you