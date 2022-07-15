All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|8
|.652
|2½
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|4
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|7½
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|9
|Indiana
|5
|20
|.200
|13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Dallas
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|Phoenix
|11
|15
|.423
|7
|Los Angeles
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 89, Indiana 81
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 108, New York 74
Dallas 92, Minnesota 87
Phoenix 80, Washington 75
Chicago 80, Los Angeles 68
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.