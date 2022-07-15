All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Chicago186.750
Connecticut158.652
Washington1511.5774
Atlanta1013.435
New York915.3759
Indiana520.20013½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas177.708
Seattle168.6671
Dallas1113.4586
Phoenix1115.4237
Los Angeles1014.4177
Minnesota916.360

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 108, New York 74

Dallas 92, Minnesota 87

Phoenix 80, Washington 75

Chicago 80, Los Angeles 68

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.

