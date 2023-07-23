All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|5
|.750
|½
|Connecticut
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|Washington
|11
|10
|.524
|5
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|7½
|Indiana
|6
|15
|.286
|10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|21
|2
|.913
|—
|Dallas
|13
|9
|.591
|7½
|Minnesota
|10
|13
|.435
|11
|Los Angeles
|7
|15
|.318
|13½
|Phoenix
|6
|15
|.286
|14
|Seattle
|4
|18
|.182
|16½
Saturday's Games
Connecticut 86, Atlanta 78
Las Vegas 98, Minnesota 81
Dallas 98, Los Angeles 84
Chicago 90, Seattle 75
Sunday's Games
Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
