All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
New York155.750½
Connecticut176.739
Atlanta1210.545
Washington1110.5245
Chicago913.409
Indiana615.28610

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Las Vegas212.913
Dallas139.591
Minnesota1013.43511
Los Angeles715.31813½
Phoenix615.28614
Seattle418.18216½

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 86, Atlanta 78

Las Vegas 98, Minnesota 81

Dallas 98, Los Angeles 84

Chicago 90, Seattle 75

Sunday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 1 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

