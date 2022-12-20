|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|4
|2
|Tice
|23
|0-5
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|0
|0
|Mack
|32
|4-14
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|1
|10
|Paveletzke
|34
|7-13
|6-6
|0-6
|4
|1
|22
|Silas
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Tripp
|24
|2-5
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|2
|6
|McCorkle
|16
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|9
|Sivills
|15
|4-6
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|1
|9
|Filewich
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-63
|7-7
|8-31
|13
|14
|67
Percentages: FG .397, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (McCorkle 3-6, Paveletzke 2-5, Tripp 2-5, Sivills 1-1, Martin 1-3, Mack 1-5, Silas 0-3, Tice 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Silas).
Turnovers: 8 (Mack 2, Silas 2, Filewich, Jones, Paveletzke, Tripp).
Steals: 7 (Sivills 2, Filewich, Jones, Paveletzke, Silas, Tripp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS A&M
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marble
|19
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Dennis
|26
|1-6
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|3
|Gordon
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|5
|Radford
|32
|2-4
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|0
|5
|Taylor
|25
|7-11
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|1
|20
|Coleman
|24
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|3
|2
|Hefner
|18
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|7
|Washington
|13
|3-4
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|7
|Garcia
|12
|1-1
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|0
|4
|Obaseki
|10
|2-6
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|5
|Robinson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|9-15
|6-29
|11
|13
|62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Taylor 5-9, Hefner 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Radford 0-2, Dennis 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Dennis 2, Coleman, Garcia, Radford, Washington).
Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, Hefner 2, Radford 2, Coleman, Dennis, Gordon, Marble, Obaseki, Washington).
Steals: 6 (Taylor 3, Dennis, Marble, Obaseki).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wofford
|26
|41
|—
|67
|Texas A&M
|30
|32
|—
|62
A_6,518 (12,989).
