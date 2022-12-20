FGFTReb
WOFFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones161-20-01-4142
Tice230-50-01-7100
Mack324-141-13-41110
Paveletzke347-136-60-64122
Silas222-50-00-0014
Tripp242-50-00-3326
McCorkle163-60-00-0119
Sivills154-60-02-2219
Filewich111-40-01-4012
Martin71-30-00-1023
Totals20025-637-78-31131467

Percentages: FG .397, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (McCorkle 3-6, Paveletzke 2-5, Tripp 2-5, Sivills 1-1, Martin 1-3, Mack 1-5, Silas 0-3, Tice 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Jones, Silas).

Turnovers: 8 (Mack 2, Silas 2, Filewich, Jones, Paveletzke, Tripp).

Steals: 7 (Sivills 2, Filewich, Jones, Paveletzke, Silas, Tripp).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS A&MMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marble191-32-20-3024
Dennis261-61-21-6123
Gordon172-60-00-3315
Radford322-41-11-4105
Taylor257-111-20-13120
Coleman241-20-01-4132
Hefner183-60-00-0047
Washington133-41-22-3107
Garcia121-12-41-4104
Obaseki102-61-20-1005
Robinson40-10-00-0000
Totals20023-509-156-29111362

Percentages: FG .460, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Taylor 5-9, Hefner 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Radford 0-2, Dennis 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Dennis 2, Coleman, Garcia, Radford, Washington).

Turnovers: 13 (Taylor 3, Hefner 2, Radford 2, Coleman, Dennis, Gordon, Marble, Obaseki, Washington).

Steals: 6 (Taylor 3, Dennis, Marble, Obaseki).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wofford264167
Texas A&M303262

A_6,518 (12,989).

