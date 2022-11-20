NC A&T (1-4)
Filmore 1-1 0-0 2, Johnson 4-8 1-2 9, M.Watson 7-16 1-3 16, Duke 0-0 0-0 0, Horton 4-9 0-0 11, Woods 6-14 0-0 17, Bettis 0-4 0-0 0, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, D.Powell 1-5 5-6 7, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 7-11 64.
WOFFORD (3-2)
Jones 3-6 1-3 7, Tice 0-1 2-4 2, Mack 5-11 0-0 12, Paveletzke 5-7 8-8 21, Tripp 3-7 0-0 9, McCorkle 1-6 0-0 3, Sivills 5-6 0-1 13, Silas 0-0 0-0 0, Filewich 5-6 1-3 11, Martin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 12-19 78.
Halftime_Wofford 41-30. 3-Point Goals_NC A&T 9-29 (Woods 5-9, Horton 3-6, M.Watson 1-7, Johnson 0-1, Bettis 0-2, D.Powell 0-2, Robinson 0-2), Wofford 12-28 (Paveletzke 3-4, Sivills 3-4, Tripp 3-7, Mack 2-4, McCorkle 1-6, Tice 0-1, Martin 0-2). Rebounds_NC A&T 29 (Johnson 7), Wofford 33 (Jones 9). Assists_NC A&T 9 (M.Watson 4), Wofford 23 (Paveletzke, Tripp 6). Total Fouls_NC A&T 16, Wofford 12. A_506 (3,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.