All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 17
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
ETSU (23-9) vs. FIU (12-18), Noon
New Mexico St. (16-16) vs. UIC (18-15), 2:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist (19-13) vs. North Dakota (18-11), 5 p.m.
Georgia Southern (20-8) vs. N. Illinois (16-14), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
Consolation Semifinal
ETSU-FIU loser vs. New Mexico St.-UIC loser, Noon
Cal Baptist-North Dakota loser vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m.
Championship Semifinal
ETSU-FIU winner vs. New Mexico St.-UIC winner, 2:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist-North Dakota winner vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Seventh Place
Consolation semifinal losers, Noon
Consolation Final
Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Third Place
ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC loser vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m.
Championship
ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC winner vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m.
