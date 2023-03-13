All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 17

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

ETSU (23-9) vs. FIU (12-18), Noon

New Mexico St. (16-16) vs. UIC (18-15), 2:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist (19-13) vs. North Dakota (18-11), 5 p.m.

Georgia Southern (20-8) vs. N. Illinois (16-14), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Consolation Semifinal

ETSU-FIU loser vs. New Mexico St.-UIC loser, Noon

Cal Baptist-North Dakota loser vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

ETSU-FIU winner vs. New Mexico St.-UIC winner, 2:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist-North Dakota winner vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Seventh Place

Consolation semifinal losers, Noon

Consolation Final

Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Third Place

ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC loser vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m.

Championship

ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC winner vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you